Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Hogan feud with Republican Waugh leads to endorsement of challenger

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 12, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan said he will endorse a primary opponent of a sitting Republican senator from St. Mary's County, calling him "no better than any other Democrat we want to replace." The rift between the Republican governor campaigning for his own re-election and a member of his party comes at the same time he is seeking ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo