Janice Miller

Director of Programs and Clinical Services

House of Ruth Maryland

Janice Miller overcame a shy, mediation-oriented nature to find a strong voice at the House of Ruth, helping lead the fight to end violence against women and their children.

She created the re-housing program Safe Homes Strong Communities to help victims rebuild their lives without fear. Ninety-four percent of participants placed remained stably housed after ending the program.

She is a board member of the Baltimore City Continuum of Care and the Baltimore International Academy, and is a member of the Baltimore City’s Mayor’s Workgroup on Homelessness.

