Kathy Maletic Neuzil

Director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Institute for Global Health

University of Maryland School of Medicine

Dr. Kathy Maletic Neuzil is one of the world’s most influential research scientists and advocates in vaccine development and policy, including influenza and rotavirus.

She has led large teams to design and implement vaccine trials to prevent and treat the spread of infectious diseases in the world’s poorest communities.

She is leading a typhoid vaccine acceleration program, funded by the Gates Foundation, to ensure that children in Africa and Asia are protected. She is a board member at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, task force chair at the Infectious Disease Society of America and technical advisor to the World Health Organization.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.