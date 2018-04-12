Shannon M. Neal

Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Shannon M. Neal is passionate about expanding financial literacy in the areas of credit, budgeting, home ownership and money management.

Neal manages the Harbor East Wells Fargo Bank and also works with organizations to help entrepreneurs build a healthy community of local businesses to foster positive development and change in the city.

That includes being a Fells Point Main Streets Board member and leading a group of students creating a neighborhood business association through the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School CityLab Project.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.