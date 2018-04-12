Terry H. Morgenthaler

President, Board of Trustees

Baltimore Center Stage

Terry H. Morgenthaler spearheaded a $33 million capital campaign to renovate the 136-year old building of Baltimore Center Stage with the latest technology and amenities.

She has recruited top national management talent for theater. She danced as Clara’s Mother in the Baltimore School for the Arts Nutcracker for 20 years.

She also coaches the badminton team for Friends School of Baltimore, has served as president of the Board of Trustees Child Abuse Prevention Center of Maryland (now the Family Tree), and has been a leader in other arts and music organizations.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.