Vanessa Milio

Executive Director

No More Stolen Childhoods

It wasn’t until she moved on from her position as the first woman CEO of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce that Vanessa Milio truly understood what it meant to break the glass ceiling.

She was excited to see new strong women taking on the role, and she herself went on to new opportunities. She now advocates for and helps victims of childhood sexual abuse.

In 2015, Milio launched a retail business, Taken: Forever Reinventing, to showcase Maryland-based artists and makers. She is also an active volunteer.

