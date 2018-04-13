Quantcast

Judge seeks systemic solutions in Baltimore consent decree hearing

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 13, 2018

The federal judge overseeing Baltimore's consent decree with the Department of Justice pressed the need Friday for long-term, measurable solutions to systemic problems in the Baltimore Police Department. “Short term solutions is not what this court supervision process is about,” U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar said during the first quarterly public hearing to review progress ...

