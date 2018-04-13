Quantcast

Columbia Gas files to adjust rates

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2018

Columbia Gas of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of NiSource Inc., filed a request Friday with the Public Service Commission of Maryland to adjust its base rates for distribution service so it can continue to replace aging pipeline and adopt pipeline safety upgrades. From 2007 to 2017, Columbia Gas invested more than $120 million in the modernization and expansion ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo