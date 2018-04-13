Quantcast

Md. high court upholds missing-witness instruction

Instruction should be given ' rarely, if ever.''

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 13, 2018

Maryland’s top court has declined to bar trial judges from ever instructing jurors that they may infer a criminal defendant’s culpability from a promised witness’s failure to testify at trial.

