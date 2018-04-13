Dr. Tonja L. Ringgold

Vice President for Academic Affairs/Accreditation Liaison Officer

Baltimore City Community College

Dr. Tonja L. Ringgold’s collaborative approach allowed Baltimore City Community College to address operational deficiencies in record time and positively impact accreditation. The higher education leader also gives back, currently helping five women through their doctoral programs by serving on dissertation committees.

She is the president of the Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., where she led an initiative to serve dinner to homeless women.

She serves on the board of directors and is the webmaster for Women Embracing Abilities Now, a peer counseling/mentoring organization serving women with disabilities.

Change is happening, and women are leading the charge. How does this inspire you as a woman leader?

I’m inspired by the fact that women are not accepting being defined by others. More women are learning that “who they are as persons” is not always defined by “what they do.”

