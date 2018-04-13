Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: The professionalism of Rod Rosenstein

By: Editorial Advisory Board April 13, 2018

President Donald Trump’s flacks are out in force to criticize U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. But we have yet to hear a single complaint that sets forth facts that would justify that criticism. All of it is conclusory, including the wild attacks on the warranted searches of Michael Cohen’s office and home by the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo