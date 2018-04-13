Let’s go down the ocean, hon!

As many of you may have noticed, registration is now open for the Maryland State Bar Association’s Legal Summit and Annual Meeting in Ocean City. This year, the festivities, networking and high-powered learning is being held June 13-16, with the central hub of activity the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel. (MSBA members can get some great hotel rates there and other nearby venues as long as they book before May 15.)

This will be my first year attending this event, and I am very excited to say the least! I’ve wanted to attend ever since I started law school in the fall of 2013 but I was always enrolled in summer classes, which conflicted with the meeting dates. Last year, I couldn’t go because I was studying for the bar exam, and it surprisingly wasn’t included in my Shemer schedule. (They really should reconsider that.)

I’ve already roped several friends into coming down to join my husband (he’s also an attorney) and I so we can all enjoy the wonderful benefits of the meeting. Looking through the recently posted agenda, there are so many things I want to attend already that I’m going to somehow have to be in several places at once to see everything. The schedule is so jam-packed, it reminds me of a cruise schedule. The Exhibition Hall seems to promise lots of great swag and tools to help you find success in your practice. (Editor’s note: Make sure to stop by The Daily Record’s table!)

It looks like the meeting caters not only to attorneys, but also to the children and spouses of attorneys. There are plenty of family friendly activities happening throughout, so you can enjoy a mini-vacation while also improving your legal mind and spirit. Plus, I can think of no better place to network than at the beach, wearing your best beach casual, while holding a frozen drink!

I sincerely hope all of our readers will consider attending this fabulous meeting. Hopefully we’ll see you down the ocean, hon!