Joshua Holley | Hunt A Killer

Joshua Holley has been named executive vice president of Hunt A Killer, a Baltimore-based interactive entertainment company.

Holley joins the company with more than 10 years of experience in the accounting industry and high-growth, startup roles. He will work with co-founders Ryan Hogan and Derrick Smith to streamline daily functions and strategies for the company. As an integral role on the executive team, he will help continue to amplify Hunt A Killer’s pioneering initiatives and growth.

Holley received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Tennessee and a Masters of Accountancy from Vanderbilt University. He is the founder of The Tripoli Group and is an adjunct instructor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Previous career achievements include working for Ernst & Young where he commanded a variety of positions, including leading its Veteran Entrepreneur Academy. Prior to working with EY, Holley served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps