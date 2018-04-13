Leslie Simmons, R.N., F.A.C.H.E.

President

Carroll Hospital, a LifeBridge Health center

Leslie Simmons guided Carroll Hospital through its merger with LifeBridge Health in 2014 to ensure that the community could continue to receive high quality health care services for generations to come. As executive vice president of the LifeBridge Health system, Leslie now also oversees the Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital and LifeBridge Health’s Post-Acute Division.

Her responsibilities throughout LifeBridge include hospice and palliative care services, pharmacy, laboratory/pathology, transport, and the food and nutrition and environmental services divisions. She thrives on the joys and challenges of her added responsibilities, while considering that the most successful leaders are the ones who are authentic, leading to trust.

Change is happening, and women are leading the charge. How does this inspire you as a woman leader?

I am inspired by women who are vulnerable and authentic — which people often view as a sign of weakness. However, I believe vulnerability builds trust, and I strive to be genuine and transparent in everything I do.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.