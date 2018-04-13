Lynn B. Sassin

Lynn Sassin is a leading Maryland-based lawyer in estates and trust law. In 1995 she was elected as a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. She serves as the national group’s Chair of the Bylaws and Manual Committee and as a member of its Board of Regents and previously as the state chair of the ACTEC.

Thompson-Reuter’s Super Lawyers rating system of pear evaluations has named Lynn as a “Maryland Super Lawyer” each year since 2007.

Lynn is also a founding member of the Baltimore Women’s Giving Circle and considers giving back to the community of paramount importance.

Change is happening, and women are leading the charge. How does this inspire you as a women leader?

I am inspired to see women finding their voices, being recognized for being tough, smart, competent and able to solve problems, while also respected for caring about others, being compassionate, and understanding differences. One change we can all make is to see ourselves as leaders who happen to be women, not as women leaders.

