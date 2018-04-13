Quantcast

Ripken Jr. estate to be sold at auction

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2018

The 21,890-square-foot estate of former Baltimore Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr. will be sold at auction May 12 at 11 a.m. on the property site at 13301 Dover Road, in Reisterstown. DeCaro Auctions International will handle the transaction along with the Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Integrity. Custom-built by Ripken in 1987 and completely renovated in ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo