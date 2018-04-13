Quantcast

Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid

By: Associated Press Larry Neumeister April 13, 2018

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, told a federal judge in New York on Friday that they believe some of the documents and devices seized from Cohen during an FBI raid are protected by attorney-client privilege, and they want a chance to review the items before prosecutors get to examine them.

