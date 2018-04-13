Quantcast

UM Laurel Hospital files plan for $50 million medical center

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 13, 2018

The University of Maryland Laurel Regional Hospital has filed a $50 million plan with the Maryland Health Care Commission as it seeks to convert its operations into a medical center. The hospital will seek a Request for Certificate of Need Exemption for a new University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center, including 24/7 emergency care, short-stay overnight ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo