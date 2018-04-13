A shell of a good cause

The Young Lawyers Section of the Maryland State Bar Association will have its annual charity event April 20, and this year’s beneficiary has a special connection to the group.

Proceeds from the Baltimore shindig will go to the Oyster Recovery Partnership, a nonprofit that aims to restore the oyster population in the Chesapeake Bay and puts on educational programs to students about the watershed.

The cause has been picked up by the Young Lawyers Section, which has a Chesapeake Bay Preservation Committee and whose members visit schools to teach children about oysters and preservation.

Section Chair Michael Hudak also helped create an exhibit on oyster conservation in the bay that was displayed at the Maryland Science Center Center.

The charity event’s goal is to raise $20,000 for the Oyster Recovery Partnership to support its environmental education program.