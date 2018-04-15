Quantcast

Baltimore attorney expanding criminal, sexual violence practice at new firm

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 15, 2018

Baltimore attorney Steven J. Kelly first advocated for sexual assault victims when he was 14, after his older sister was sexually assaulted and murdered.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo