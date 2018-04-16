Quantcast

Baltimore spending panel to consider $90K for man tackled, detained after witnessing robbery

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 16, 2018

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates is set to approve a $90,000 settlement Wednesday with a man who witnessed a robbery and was forcibly taken into custody and later charged with assault when he refused to go to the police station to give a formal statement.

