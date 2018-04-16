ADVERTISEMENT

DIRECTOR OF ADVOCACY FOR FAMILY LAW

Statewide Advocacy Support Unit of MD Legal Aid announces an immediate opening for full-time director of advocacy for family law who will be responsible for the statewide coordination of the work of MD Legal Aid on family law matters with a desire to advance MD Legal Aid’s mission and Human Rights framework. Minimum of 5 years of legal experience representing family law litigants. Prior supervisory experience in a legal services or similar program highly desirable. Appellate experience is strongly preferred. Excellent mentoring, oral, written communication and administrative skills required; thorough understanding of Microsoft Office and other legally-focused applications. Admitted to practice in MD, or admitted in another jurisdiction and willing to take first available bar examination.Must be a graduate of an ABA approved law school and eligible for admission in the State of Maryland.

Apply at https://www.mdlab.org/careers/ or copy this URL

https://workforcenow.adp.com/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=9156664a-1a51-4897-90b5-51213a0ce138&jobId=221155&lang=en_US&source=CC4&ccId=1997542647_11688

