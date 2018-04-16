Jamie Goldstein and Richard Rosenthal | Summit Security Services

Jamie Goldstein has been promoted to regional manager for the Capital Region with Summit Security Services Inc. and Richard Rosenthal a client development manager.

Goldstein will be responsible for establishing and growing Summit’s operations in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, including recruiting, training and deploying security personnel and liaising with new clients.

Rosenthal will help drive Summit’s expansion into the Capital Region across Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, developing new client partnerships with public and private customers and spearheading Summit’s entry into the federal contracts market.