Quantcast

Md. Leadership Workshop registration closes May 15

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2018

The deadline for students to sign up for the Maryland Leadership Workshops’ Summer 2018 programs is May 15. The workshop, hosted by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, are five peer-led, weeklong residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities. The workshops include: ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo