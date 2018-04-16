Quantcast

Trump loses initial bid to review Cohen records seized by FBI

By: Staff and Wire Reports April 16, 2018

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump suffered a setback as a federal judge rejected his initial request to keep prosecutors from reviewing evidence seized last week from his longtime personal lawyer. U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood said Monday she was open to appointing an impartial “special master” to review the seized materials before they’re handed over ...

