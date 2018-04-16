Quantcast

Rahn sought ethics clearance after contract decision made

Transportation secretary dined with exec of ex-employer before company landed contract

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 16, 2018

Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn had a private dinner with an executive of his former employer and advised him to “think big” on the company’s proposal for a multi-year, multimillion-dollar project that state officials were to award weeks later. The February dinner between Rahn and the executive for the company, HNTB of Kansas City, Missouri, occurred ...

