Quantcast

Baltimore seeks cap on potential damages in Riot Act lawsuit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 16, 2018

Baltimore's government is asking a federal judge to declare the statutory cap on damages when suing a municipality applies to claims brought by dozens of local businesses pursuing claims under the Maryland Riot Act.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo