St. Mary’s Co. jury awards $230K in banana peel slip and fall

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 16, 2018

A St. Mary’s County jury has awarded Lexington Park woman nearly $230,000 after she slipped on a rotten banana peel and fell in a Sheetz parking lot.

