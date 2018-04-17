Quantcast

Harford company awarded $45M in rubble landfill dispute with county

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 17, 2018

A Harford County jury Tuesday awarded $45 million to a company that has been battling the county government for nearly 30 years over the right to use a property as a rubble landfill, one of the largest jury awards in county history.

