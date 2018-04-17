Quantcast

$69M state contract held amid questions about Rahn’s handling of process

BPW delays approval; Secretary says omissions on disclosure reports inadventent

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 17, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — A $69 million state contract to oversee the largest public-private highway project in the country has been pulled from the Board of Public Works’ schedule after questions were raised over Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn’s relationship with the winner of the contract and his handling of the bidding process. The withdrawal of the contract ...

