Quantcast

Baltimore medical device startup joins TEDCO program

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 17, 2018

A Baltimore medical device startup Tuesday became the latest company to join the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) mdPACE program. The mdPACE program helps medical device startups navigate the federal regulatory approval process, with a particular focus on the Food and Drug Administration’s 510(k) approval. The program was founded under a grant from the U.S. Department of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo