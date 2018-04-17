Heather Wassell, Marissa Mazzella, Lauren Boyd, Jackson Blum and Ryan Mills | MGH

Baltimore-based MGH made five additions to its staff, naming Heather Wassell an account director; Marissa Mazzella and Lauren Boyd as social media marketing account coordinators; Jackson Blum, an associate digital analyst in digital media; and Ryan Mills as a public relations account executive.

Wassell returns to MGH after a five-year stint as executive director of the American Advertising Federation of Baltimore. She will join the account teams for Bray and Scarff and California Tortilla. During her original run with the agency, Wassell spent more than 10 years working on Papa John’s, where she worked with more than 40 franchise markets and more than 300 direct points of contact. She was twice-recognized as the Papa John’s Agency Person of the Year and was also named to the Papa John’s Local Store Marketing National Task Force. In her previous role at AAFB, Wassell supported the board in all aspects of the club, including organizing Baltimore’s American Advertising Awards, the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, which celebrates work from agencies throughout the area.

Mazzella comes to MGH with five years of experience working in social media marketing. She previously worked at Devon Maryn, a women’s activewear brand, as a marketing manager and designer. She earned a degree in apparel design from the University of Delaware. She will join the account teams for Round Table Pizza and Great American Cookies.

Boyd comes to MGH after having worked for T. Rowe Price as a financial services representative. She holds a degree in communication arts, journalism/public relations from Salisbury University. She’ll join the account team for Nobel Learning Communities.

Blum joins MGH with two years of experience in the digital media space. She was previously an advertising operations specialist at Sinclair Broadcast Group in Hunt Valley. She holds a marketing degree with a minor in interactive media studies from Miami University. She will join the account team for Paul Fredrick.

Mills joins MGH with five of years experience in the public relations field. She comes to MGH from Edelman. She holds a degree in public relations from St. John’s University. She’ll join the account teams for various Global Franchise Group brands.