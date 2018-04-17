Ian Thomas and Brianna Davidson Jarrett | Offit Kurman

Ian Thomas and Brianna Davidson Jarrett have joined Offit Kurman.

Thomas has joined the firm’s office in Washington as an attorney with the commercial litigation practice group. Before joining Offit Kurman, Thomas was an associate at a boutique law firm in Bethesda. Prior to that, he served as a judicial law clerk to the Hon. Martha Royster in New Jersey Superior Court in Hudson County. He also interned for the New York City Council, the Hon. Lawrence Maron in New Jersey Superior Court and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York

Jarrett has joined the firm’s office in Baltimore and will serve as counsel with the firm’s estate planning practice group. Jarrett practices in the areas of elder law and estate planning. After earning a Bachelor of Social Work from Messiah College in 2007, she pursued a Juris Doctor at Widener University, where she served as editor-in-chief of the Widener Law Journal, and graduated magna cum laude in May 2010. She then joined The Law Offices of Nomiki Bouloubassis Weitzel, LLC, as a law clerk and, after her admission to the Maryland Bar in December 2010, became a practicing attorney with the firm and continued as an associate before joining Offit Kurman. Jarrett is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), the American Bar Association, and the Maryland State Bar Association, where she is also a member of the estates and trusts section as well as the elder law section.