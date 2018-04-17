Quantcast

IRS electronic filing system breaks down hours before tax deadline

By: The Washington Post Jeffrey Stein, Mike DeBonis April 17, 2018

WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service's electronic system that allows Americans to submit their tax returns online has partly failed Tuesday, complicating filing for the millions of taxpayers attempting to meet the government's midnight deadline. "On my way over here this morning, I was told a number of systems are down at the moment," IRS Acting ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo