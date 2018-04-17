Jennifer Pilcher | Crosby Marketing Communications

Jennifer Pilcher, a leading expert on engaging the military and veteran communities has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as a director and senior strategist.

Pilcher has more than 15 years of marketing and media expertise. Prior to joining Crosby, she was the founder and CEO of Strategic Military Communications and MilitaryOneClick, an online resource and social media community for millions of military and veteran families around the world. In three years, MilitaryOneClick.com went from an idea to ranking among the Top 20,000 websites in the United States and No. 3 in the military media industry, while attracting sponsorships from Amazon, USAA, General Motors, La Quinta Inns & Suites, MetLife and Starbucks. She sold the firm in 2015.

In 2013, Pilcher was named the Joint Base Andrews Military Spouse of the Year by Military Spouse Magazine and is an alum and speaker for the Inc. Magazine Military Entrepreneur Program. She is a founding Board member of the MyVA Department of Veteran Affairs of Washington D.C. and serves on the board of The Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind.