La-Z-Boy to move distribution operations to PG County

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2018

National furniture manufacturer La-Z-Boy is relocating its distribution and logistics operation from Odenton to Collington Park in Prince George's County. MRP Industrial, a privately held commercial real estate development and investment company based in Baltimore, announced it has signed La-Z-Boy to a 220,800-square-foot, full-building lease at 16101 Queen’s Court within the Collington Park business community in Bowie. ...

