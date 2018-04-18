Quantcast

2 UMD faculty members elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2018

University of Maryland, College Park professors David C. Driskell and Elaine S. Oran, Ph.D have been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the nation's oldest and most prestigious honorary societies. Driskell, a distinguished university professor emeritus of art, and Oran, a Glenn L. Martin Institute professor of engineering, are among 213 ...

