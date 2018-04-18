Quantcast

Child support goes to caregiver, not payee, court says

Grandmother owed escrow earmarked for late mother

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 18, 2018

The most important name on a child-support order is not the payee’s but the child’s, Maryland’s second highest court said in ruling child-support money held in escrow for a youngster should be released to the grandmother who became the caregiver upon the death of the mother, the payee. In its reported 3-0 decision, the Court of ...

