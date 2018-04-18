Quantcast

DOMINICK COMEGYS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Intent to distribute cocaine and gun possession Appellant, Dominick Comegys, was convicted by a Baltimore City jury of possession with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm after a prior drug conviction. Comegys appeals ...

