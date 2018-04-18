Quantcast

JOHN C. MCGUIGAN v. CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2018

Worker's compensation -- Retirement benefits -- Breach of contract John C. McGuigan was a Deputy Sheriff with the Charles County Sheriff’s Department. In 2011, the Charles County Sheriff’s Disability Review Board determined that he had a work-related permanent partial disability, and awarded him disability retirement benefits. The County, which administers the retirement plan for the Sheriff’s ...

