Owings Mills attorney claims plaintiff’s counsel abused process by filing suit against him

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 18, 2018

An Owings Mills lawyer sued a Towson attorney and her law firm Monday alleging she improperly filed a 2014 consumer protection lawsuit against him that was later dismissed.

