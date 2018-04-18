MVLS launching initiative for new attorneys and law students

The Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service is launching its Community Advocacy Network CAN to get new attorneys and law students interested in pro bono service.

The program is designed to give new attorneys and law students skills, networking opportunities and professional development to help them serve low-income Marylanders and succeed in their legal careers.

“The stability of Maryland’s families and communities depends on the generosity of attorneys who can use their expertise and training to help the less fortunate,” said Bonnie Sullivan, executive director of MVLS. “We are thrilled to launch our Community Advocacy Network to engage with new attorneys and ambitious law students who want to make a positive impact on Marylanders. Together, we can help more Marylanders fight for their families, homes, jobs and self-sufficiency.”

The 2016 Pro Bono Report from the Maryland Judiciary shows attorneys licensed in the state don’t participate in pro bono work when they are starting out. Some 58 percent of attorneys did not do any pro bono work in the first five years of getting their law license.

The CAN program is designed to help recent law school graduates work on their professional skills while giving back to the community, according to MVLS.

The organization is launching the CAN initiative on Thursday at MEX at Power Plant Live in Baltimore from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will get to meet members of the legal community who are trying to increase pro bono participating among new attorneys. Admission is free.

To RSVP for the CAN launch event, contact Kaitlyn Wernsing, MVLS development coordinator, at 443-451-4090 or kwernsing@mvlslaw.org.

Learn more about MVLS CAN here.