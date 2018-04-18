Quantcast

NATIONAL SURETY CORPORATION v. K&C FRAMING, INC., ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2018

Contracts -- Breach -- Waiver of subrogation rights In the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, National Surety Corporation (“National Surety”), as subrogee of Metropolitan Apartments at Camp Springs, LLC (“Metropolitan”), sued WCS Construction, LLC (“WCS”), the general contractor on a large construction project, and numerous subcontractors for negligence and “breach of the contract/breach of warranty[.]” ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo