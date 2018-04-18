Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Transportation Secretary Rahn to amend financial disclosures

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 18, 2018

State Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn will amend his state financial disclosure filings after a review by The Daily Record found he failed to disclose the ownership and later sale of stock in a company that formerly employed him. Rahn owned 28 shares of stock in HNTB,  a Kansas City, Missouri-based architecture and engineering consulting firm. ...

