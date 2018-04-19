ADVERTISEMENT

– Candidates are invited to use County web site to apply online –

Manager II

(Chief, Health and Human Services Division)

Montgomery County Office of the County Attorney, Rockville, Maryland

$88,388 – $160,454

Montgomery County Office of the County Attorney is seeking to fill the Chief of the Health and Human Services Division vacancy. This is a merit-system position with a Management-Leadership Service II Grade MII. The Health and Human Services Division provides counsel and gives legal advice to the Department of Health and Human Services, including the Office of the Director and Management Services, Adult Mental Health, Aging and Disability Services, Children Youth and Family Services, Child Welfare Services, Crisis, Income and Victim Services, Emergency Services and Public Health Services. The attorneys in this Division also represent Child Welfare Services in the Juvenile Court, in cases involving child abuse and child neglect, and Aging and Disability Services in the Circuit Court, in adult guardianship cases.

The primary duties of the Chief are:

• supervising attorneys and staff of the Health and Human Services Division in the Office of the County Attorney;

• providing legal advice to the Director of Health and Human Services Director, the Manager of Child Welfare Services and other agency employees; and

• representing the County before state courts and administrative agencies.

A complete job summary is available in the full advertisement.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: Graduation from an accredited university school of law.

Experience: Seven years of progressively responsible professional experience as an attorney and be admitted to the Maryland Bar to practice law in Maryland, three years of which were in a supervisory or executive capacity.

To apply visit our website at http://www.montgomerycountymd. gov/HR/

• Click on “Search Jobs” under the Featured Sites. Create an account and submit your application and resume for IRC31182. EOE. M/F/H.

