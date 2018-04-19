Quantcast

EEOC alleges Columbia company ‘indifferent’ to sexual harassment

Ecology Services Inc. denies allegations

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 19, 2018

A Columbia waste management company not only failed to stop a male garbage collector’s sexual harassment of his female work partner but kept assigning them to the same truck, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has alleged in a federal lawsuit in which the agency seeks punitive damages.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo