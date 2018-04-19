Quantcast

JPMorgan Chase announces DC-Maryland market expansion

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 19, 2018

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will make a significant expansion into the Washington market, including Maryland, adding branches and hiring hundreds of new employees, the bank announced Thursday. The expansion will include up to 70 new branches, 700 new employees, a commitment of $4 billion for home and small business lending, a commitment to affordable housing and ...

