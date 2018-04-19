Quantcast

Laura Ungar | Blakehurst Senior Living

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2018

ungar-laura-blakehurst-senior-libingBlakehurst Senior Living named Laura Ungar as its new marketing and sales assistant.

A health care professional with extensive experience working with the elderly, Ungar specializes in building therapeutic relationships with clients and their families and creating personalized programs to fit their needs.

In her new role, she will support and coordinate all marketing and sales activities, develop new programs to welcome residents, and provide exceptional customer service to residents and families.

Prior to Blakehurst, Ungar served as the lifestyle and leisure director of Woodholme Gardens Assisted Living & Memory Care, where she designed and facilitated all activities for assisted living residents and supervised employees within the department.

