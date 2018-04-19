Quantcast

Md. farm chosen to join global ForwardFarming network

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2018

Harborview Farms, a Rock Hall-based farm run by fourth-generation Maryland farmer Trey Hill, became  the first farm in North America to join the ForwardFarming network, a Bayer-sponsored group of 12 innovative, independent farms representative of their unique environments across Europe, Latin America and North America. Ranging in production from corn and sunflowers in France, to potatoes in Belgium and the Netherlands, to cereals and oilseed ...

