Monzella Saunders-Owings | Integrity Title & Escrow

Community College of Baltimore County President Sandra L. Kurtinitis welcomeed Monzella Saunders-Owings, Esq., president and chief operating officer of Integrity Title & Escrow Company LLC, as the newest member of the college’s board of trustees.

Saunders-Owings joined Integrity in 2001 and serves as legal counsel in addition to her role and president and COO of the company. In this capacity, she directly oversees the company’s residential and commercial real estate transactions and is responsible for all internal operations. Saunders-Owings has closed several high-profile commercial real estate development projects in Maryland, including the $221 million Harbor Point Development’s Exelon Building.